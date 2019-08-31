Bury striker Jordan Archer joins Port Vale on one-year contract from expelled club

Jordan Archer, who had a year left on his deal, turned out for Bury in their pre-season friendly at Blackburn

Port Vale have signed Bury striker Jordan Archer on a one-year deal following the Shakers' expulsion from the English Football League.

Archer, 25, joined Bury from non-league Chester in July 2018, but twice went out on loan last season.

He played in eight National League games for Maidenhead, before joining National League North side Southport.

Archer, who had a year left on his Bury contract, now becomes Vale's 14th signing of the summer window.

He is also the third inside 24 hours following the arrival of free-agent defender Shaun Brisley and on-loan teenage Nottingham Forest midfielder Jake Taylor.

"When we were aware of his situation at Bury, we acted quickly," said Vale manager John Askey.

"I'm glad he's signed for us. He's strong, powerful and will work hard."

Vale were 16th in League Two going into Saturday's home fixture with Cambridge, having lost just once in their opening five games.

