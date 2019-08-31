Gary Holt: Hospitalised Livingston manager misses match

Davie Martindale, right, will take the Livingston team after Gary Holt was admitted to hospital

Livingston manager Gary Holt will miss Saturday's Scottish Premiership visit of St Mirren after a weights session led to him being admitted to hospital.

The 46-year-old suffered an injury while training with his squad on Friday and will be monitored over the next couple of days.

Livingston expect him to take training on Monday, with assistant Davie Martindale in charge in the interim.

"We ask people to respect Gary and his family's privacy," Livingston said.

Former Falkirk boss Holt replaced Kenny Miller at the West Lothian club 12 months ago.