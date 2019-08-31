England's Jade Moore out of squad to face Norway with thigh injury

Moore played four games as England finished fourth

Reading midfielder Jade Moore has withdrawn from the England squad with a thigh injury.

Moore, 28, who has won 50 caps, has been replaced by Liverpool forward Melissa Lawley for Tuesday's friendly against Norway (17:00 BST) in Bergen.

Lawley, 25, has made 11 appearances for the senior squad since making her debut in 2017.

Phil Neville's side drew 3-3 with Belgium on Thursday, in their first game since the World Cup.

