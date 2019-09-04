Scotland v Russia: Prepare for the Hampden qualifier by taking our quiz

Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v Russia Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland welcome Russia to Hampden on Friday for the first meeting of the countries in 24 years. Get in the mood by taking our quiz about the history of the fixture and of Russian football in general.