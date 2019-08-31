Giannelli Imbula: Stoke City's record signing joins Lecce in Serie A on loan

Giannelli Imbula (right) spent last season on loan with La Liga side Rayo Vallecano

Stoke City's record signing Giannelli Imbula has joined Serie A side Lecce on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined the Potters for £18.3m in 2016 and has scored twice in 28 appearances for the club.

His last game for Stoke was on 8 March 2017 and he spent 2017-18 at French side Toulouse and last season at Rayo Vallecano in Spain's La Liga.

Winless Stoke are bottom of the Championship.

