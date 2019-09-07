National League
Aldershot15:00Barrow
Venue: The EBB Stadium

Aldershot Town v Barrow

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax97111981122
2Woking97111771022
3Bromley95401610619
4Maidenhead United9522168817
5Stockport9522149517
6Dover95131310316
7Solihull Moors94231711614
8Hartlepool94231313014
9Yeovil94141210213
10Barnet8341119213
11Torquay93331315-212
12Dag & Red93331214-212
13Harrogate93241112-111
14Eastleigh9324810-211
15Notts County92431311210
16Wrexham92431315-210
17Sutton United92431012-210
18Fylde92431015-510
19Boreham Wood92251213-18
20Aldershot8224710-38
21Barrow92161116-57
22Chesterfield90541217-55
23Ebbsfleet91261019-95
24Chorley9045622-164
View full National League table

