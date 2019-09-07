The FA Women's Super League
Bristol City Women15:00Brighton Women
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women00000000
2B'ham City Women00000000
3Brighton Women00000000
4Bristol City Women00000000
5Chelsea Women00000000
6Everton Ladies00000000
7Liverpool Women00000000
8Man City Women00000000
9Man Utd Women00000000
10Reading Women00000000
11Tottenham Women00000000
12West Ham Women00000000
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you