Match ends, Newport County 1, Port Vale 0.
Newport County 1-0 Port Vale
Jamille Matt's first goal of the season helped Newport County to maintain their impressive start in League Two.
Matt's introduction proved crucial as he was assisted by Corey Whitely, another second half substitute.
The Exiles had come close when Ryan Haynes struck the inside of the post, while Leon Legge headed against the woodwork in stoppage time for Vale.
Padraig Amond saw a penalty saved by Scott Brown moments after Matt tapped home County's 77th minute winner.
Newport remain second in League Two and unbeaten, while Port Vale slip to 14th.
Line-ups
Newport
- 1King
- 2LeadbitterSubstituted forWhitelyat 75'minutes
- 25O'Brien
- 27Inniss
- 3Haynes
- 4LabadieSubstituted forMattat 62'minutes
- 8Dolan
- 7Willmott
- 10SheehanBooked at 48mins
- 15AbrahamsSubstituted forHowkinsat 90+1'minutes
- 9Amond
Substitutes
- 5Howkins
- 11Matt
- 20Whitely
- 22Maloney
- 24Poleon
- 26Ekpiteta
- 30Townsend
Port Vale
- 1Brown
- 2GibbonsBooked at 32mins
- 5LeggeBooked at 81mins
- 15Smith
- 3Crookes
- 7Worrall
- 4Joyce
- 10ConlonSubstituted forEvansat 84'minutes
- 19Amoo
- 21BennettSubstituted forPopeat 75'minutes
- 11MontañoSubstituted forArcherat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Kennedy
- 9Pope
- 13Cullen
- 16Taylor
- 18Evans
- 29Archer
- 30Maddison
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
- Attendance:
- 3,913
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 1, Port Vale 0.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Smith (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Nathan Smith (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamille Matt (Newport County).
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Kyle Howkins replaces Tristan Abrahams.
Leon Legge (Port Vale) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Tom Pope (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Legge.
Attempt missed. Adam Crookes (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Mark O'Brien.
Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark O'Brien (Newport County).
Attempt saved. Corey Whitely (Newport County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tristan Abrahams with a headed pass.
Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).
Mark O'Brien (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Callum Evans replaces Tom Conlon.
James Gibbons (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamille Matt (Newport County).
Penalty saved! Padraig Amond (Newport County) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Leon Legge (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Nathan Smith (Port Vale) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Newport County. Jamille Matt draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Padraig Amond (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamille Matt.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Jordan Archer replaces Cristian Montaño.
Attempt missed. James Gibbons (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 1, Port Vale 0. Jamille Matt (Newport County) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Corey Whitely with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Corey Whitely replaces Daniel Leadbitter.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Tom Pope replaces Richie Bennett.
Ryan Haynes (Newport County) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Matthew Dolan.
Attempt missed. Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Tom Conlon (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).
Foul by Leon Legge (Port Vale).
Mark O'Brien (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Adam Crookes (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).
Attempt blocked. Jamille Matt (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Tristan Abrahams (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jamille Matt following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Jamille Matt replaces Joss Labadie.
Attempt missed. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.