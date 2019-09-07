Newport County 1-0 Port Vale

Jamille Matt scored and won a penalty after coming on as a second half substitute

Jamille Matt's first goal of the season helped Newport County to maintain their impressive start in League Two.

Matt's introduction proved crucial as he was assisted by Corey Whitely, another second half substitute.

The Exiles had come close when Ryan Haynes struck the inside of the post, while Leon Legge headed against the woodwork in stoppage time for Vale.

Padraig Amond saw a penalty saved by Scott Brown moments after Matt tapped home County's 77th minute winner.

Newport remain second in League Two and unbeaten, while Port Vale slip to 14th.