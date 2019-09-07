League One
MK Dons0Wimbledon0

Milton Keynes Dons v AFC Wimbledon

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 2Williams
  • 16Martin
  • 4Walsh
  • 3Lewington
  • 24Houghton
  • 29Kasumu
  • 8Gilbey
  • 18McGrandles
  • 10Healey
  • 27Nombe

Substitutes

  • 9Bowery
  • 11Dickenson
  • 14Agard
  • 22Moore
  • 26Boateng
  • 33Harley
  • 37Asonganyi

Wimbledon

  • 24McDonnell
  • 30Kalambayi
  • 6Thomas
  • 21Delaney
  • 2O'Neill
  • 7Wagstaff
  • 5Nightingale
  • 33Reilly
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 39Pigott
  • 9Appiah

Substitutes

  • 10Roscrow
  • 12Rudoni
  • 13Tzanev
  • 15Forss
  • 17Folivi
  • 23Sanders
  • 37Osew
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. George Williams (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Joe Pigott.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Kwesi Appiah.

Joe Walsh (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Terell Thomas (AFC Wimbledon).

Hand ball by Scott Wagstaff (AFC Wimbledon).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich64201441014
2Lincoln City6402124812
3Blackpool6330105512
4Coventry6330106412
5Wycombe6330106412
6Sunderland632198111
7Peterborough6312126610
8Burton631285310
9Fleetwood6312108210
10Rochdale62318539
11Doncaster42207528
12Shrewsbury622246-28
13Rotherham42114407
14Bristol Rovers621357-27
15MK Dons6213610-47
16Gillingham51229635
17Portsmouth51227705
18Oxford Utd6123913-45
19Tranmere51138804
20Accrington511359-44
21Wimbledon7034510-53
22Southend6006417-130
23Bolton5014017-17-11
