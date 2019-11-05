League One
Shrewsbury19:45Peterborough
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town v Peterborough United

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe1696125141133
2Ipswich1493224101430
3Peterborough1684439221728
4Oxford Utd1675433191426
5Fleetwood158252719826
6Coventry166822018226
7Sunderland157442216625
8Blackpool166732219325
9Bristol Rovers167451919025
10Rotherham1573524131124
11Doncaster146532416823
12Shrewsbury155641215-321
13Burton145541815320
14Rochdale165472027-719
15Portsmouth144641615118
16Gillingham164662020018
17Lincoln City165381821-318
18Tranmere154472028-816
19Accrington163671726-915
20Wimbledon163492026-613
21MK Dons1641111325-1213
22Southend1612131644-285
23Bolton13247729-22-2
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you