League One
Doncaster12:30Rotherham
Venue: The Keepmoat Stadium, England

Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United

Line-ups

Doncaster

  • 1Lawlor
  • 2Halliday
  • 4Anderson
  • 32John
  • 3James
  • 8Whiteman
  • 6Sheaf
  • 10Taylor
  • 26Coppinger
  • 19May
  • 14Sterling

Substitutes

  • 7Sadlier
  • 16Amos
  • 17Blair
  • 20Blaney
  • 21Longbottom
  • 24Dieng
  • 31Ennis

Rotherham

  • 12Price
  • 22Olosunde
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 6Wood
  • 15Robertson
  • 16Lindsay
  • 4MacDonald
  • 8Wiles
  • 23Hastie
  • 10Ladapo
  • 14Morris

Substitutes

  • 3Mattock
  • 5Thompson
  • 11Barlaser
  • 17Crooks
  • 24Smith
  • 26Lamy
  • 30Bilboe
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich64201441014
2Lincoln City6402124812
3Blackpool6330105512
4Coventry6330106412
5Wycombe6330106412
6Sunderland632198111
7Peterborough6312126610
8Burton631285310
9Fleetwood6312108210
10Rochdale62318539
11Doncaster42207528
12Shrewsbury622246-28
13Rotherham42114407
14Bristol Rovers621357-27
15MK Dons6213610-47
16Gillingham51229635
17Portsmouth51227705
18Oxford Utd6123913-45
19Tranmere51138804
20Accrington511359-44
21Wimbledon7034510-53
22Southend6006417-130
23Bolton5014017-17-11
View full League One table

