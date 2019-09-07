Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 1Lawlor
- 2Halliday
- 4Anderson
- 32John
- 3James
- 8Whiteman
- 6Sheaf
- 10Taylor
- 26Coppinger
- 19May
- 14Sterling
Substitutes
- 7Sadlier
- 16Amos
- 17Blair
- 20Blaney
- 21Longbottom
- 24Dieng
- 31Ennis
Rotherham
- 12Price
- 22Olosunde
- 20Ihiekwe
- 6Wood
- 15Robertson
- 16Lindsay
- 4MacDonald
- 8Wiles
- 23Hastie
- 10Ladapo
- 14Morris
Substitutes
- 3Mattock
- 5Thompson
- 11Barlaser
- 17Crooks
- 24Smith
- 26Lamy
- 30Bilboe
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match report to follow.