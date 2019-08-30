Mohamed Elyounoussi: Celtic sign Southampton's Norway winger

Mohamed Elyounoussi, left, made 19 appearances for Southampton last term

Celtic have completed the signing of Norwegian winger Mohamed Elyounoussi from Southampton on a season-long loan.

Elyounoussi, 25, joined the English Premier League side in a £16m move from Swiss side Basel last summer and played 19 games for the south coast club.

He moved to Switzerland after spells in his homeland with Sarpsborg and Molde, and has scored five times in 24 caps.

Celtic do not have the option to sign Elyounoussi on a permanent deal at the end of his loan spell.

The Scottish champions have also made a bid for Kilmarnock's Greg Taylor, but the offer fell short of the Ayrshire club's valuation.

Manager Neil Lennon said on Friday that left-back Taylor is "an option" before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Sunderland and Nurnberg have made bids for Taylor, 21, with Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio saying the club has yet to receive the "right offer".

"We're looking for a left-back," said Lennon. "There are a number of options and Greg would be one of those."

Sunderland are understood to have ended their interest in the Scotland cap now.