Giorgio Chiellini: Juventus captain needs surgery after ACL injury

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini
The absence of Giorgio Chiellini will be a big blow to Juventus

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini will need surgery after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament in training.

The Italian champions have not given any timeframe on a possible return for the 35-year-old Italy centre-back, who has played 507 times for the club.

Cheillini had been named in the Italy squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Armenia and Finland hours earlier.

A Juve statement confirmed he sprained his right knee on Friday and would have surgery in the coming days.

Juventus signed centre-backs Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax and Merih Demiral from Sassuolo this summer after the retirement of Andrea Barzagli.

Maurizio Sarri's side host Napoli on Saturday at 19:45 BST as they look to make it two wins from two in Serie A.

