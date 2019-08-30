Kim Little: Scotland midfielder nets five goals in 68 minutes

Kim Little completed her hat trick after ramming in a loose ball

Kim Little took 37 Scotland appearances to score her first five international goals. Against Cyprus, she scored that amount in just 68 minutes.

The Arsenal midfielder has now scored 59 goals in 137 caps for her country and six in two games after the 29-year-old netted against Argentina at the World Cup.

Her five goals at Easter Road helped Scotland to an 8-0 win in the first of their Euro 2021 qualifiers, but the Aberdonian was not interested in personal plaudits.

Asked whether five goals was the most she had ever scored in a game, she told BBC Scotland: "I think so. It's nice to score, but ultimately it was about winning the match.

"It's important that we are professional against the sides ranked lower than us and we managed the game well. We spoke about being calm and patient. It was a very strong performance."

How Little dismantled Cyprus - the goals

20 mins: Already leading 1-0, Caroline Weir's through ball picks out Little, and she rifles her shot past the goalkeeper

40 mins: Jane Ross flicks the ball into the path of Little, who storms into the box and scores her second and Scotland's third.

61 mins: Goalkeeper Eleni Ttakka fails to hold onto a loose ball, and Little pounces. Hat-trick and 5-0 to Scotland.

83 mins: Little collects Zoe Ness' pass and sends a shot trough the legs of Ttakka.

88 mins: Little times her run into the box and places a neat glancing header beyond the goalkeeper.

'Few in the world can touch her' - analysis

BBC Scotland's Heather Dewar at Easter Road

When it comes to cool, calm and collected, there are few female players in the world who can touch Little. And she was back on top form against a Cypriot side that simply couldn't keep up with her.

Little had a mixed World Cup in France, but this was her back to her best. From the outset she worked a lovely partnership with Weir; picking up the ball, moving it forward and driving into the box to score.

She is an intelligent player who continually demands the best of herself, and against Cyprus, she appeared more confident and fluid than in recent games.

A stalwart who commands the respect of her peers, she will be a vital piece of the equation moving forward as Scotland look to qualify for the finals of another major competition.

'Cypriots couldn't live with Little' - what the pundit said

Former Scotland striker Julie Fleeting on BBC ALBA

Little was absolutely tremendous. She was continuously going beyond the striker and making runs, and that was evident in the five goals that she scored.

It was actually a fantastic team performance. The back four were on the ball were on the ball a lot. Weir and Little were fantastic. The wingers were positive every time they got the ball.