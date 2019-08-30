Arthur Gnahoua: Macclesfield Town re-sign forward on one-year deal

Arthur Gnahoua was part of the Shrewsbury squad that reached two Wembley finals in the 2017-18 season

Macclesfield have re-signed forward Arthur Gnahoua on a one-year contract, with the option of a further year.

Gnahoua played for the Silkmen between 2012 and 2015 while they were a National League club, scoring five goals in 43 appearances.

He ended last season at League Two club Carlisle, having previously played in League One for Shrewsbury Town.

Macclesfield are fourth in the table after taking nine points from their first five matches of the season.

