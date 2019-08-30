Kevin Mirallas leaves Everton to join Royal Antwerp

Mirallas joined Everton from Olympiakos in 2012

Belgium winger Kevin Mirallas has joined Royal Antwerp in his home country after seven years at Everton.

The 31-year-old made 186 appearances and scored 38 goals after signing from Olympiakos in 2012.

He returned on loan at the Greek club for six months in 2018 and spent last season at Serie A side Fiorentina.

On Friday, Everton boss Marco Silva said players like Mirallas who are on the fringes of the first-team squad need to "find a solution".

Speaking about the Belgian and Congolese winger Yannick Bolasie, Silva added: "It is important for them to play as much as they can because if they stay here not playing football it is not the best thing for them."