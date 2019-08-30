Partick Thistle ask fans to stop 'unacceptable' Queen & Pope song

Partick Thistle have asked fans to stop singing a particular song

Partick Thistle have appealed to fans to stop singing an "unacceptable" song that references the Pope and the Queen.

The Scottish Championship club have warned that they face punishment should supporters persist after it was raised in recent SPFL match delegate reports.

Thistle insist they are "extremely proud" of their fans and "don't want anything to damage" their reputation.

They have asked them to stop "behaviour that is unacceptable, disrespectful and which others may find offensive".