Greg Taylor: Kilmarnock left-back 'an option' for Celtic - Neil Lennon

Greg Taylor made his Scotland debut at the end of last season

Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor is "an option" for Celtic, manager Neil Lennon has confirmed.

Sunderland and Nurnberg have made bids for Taylor, 21, with Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio saying the club has yet to receive the "right offer".

"We are looking for a left-back," said Lennon. "There are a number of options and Greg would be one of those."

Lennon also said Celtic are "working on a few deals" before the closure of the transfer window on Monday.

"We might have something today or tomorrow." he said. "I don't have a definitive on that. These things take time.

"We will be looking to trim a few as well. There's been a bit of interest for players on loan."