Irish Premiership: Coleraine beat Glenavon as Ballymena win at Carrick

Lowry scored just before and just after half time

A Stephen Lowry double paved the way for dominant Coleraine to secure an impressive 4-0 win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Ben Doherty scored a penalty and Nedas Maciulaitis came off the bench for a debut goal as the unbeaten Bannsiders moved up to third in the table.

Ballymena United had to work hard for a 1-0 away win over Carrick Rangers, with Jude Winchester getting the goal.

Sky Blues defender Jonny Addis was sent off in the second half.

The former Glentoran centre-half was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Carrick winger Lee Chapman with just less than half an hour to play.

There was very little between the sides in the first half at Mourneview, before two goals either side of the interval from Lowry put Oran Kearney's men in control and ensured their unbeaten start to the season continued.

McLaughlin provided the assist for both of Lowry's goal

Both came from superb link-up play by James McLaughlin, with the striker controlling a clearance by Chris Johns in the 45th minute and playing a clever diagonal ball into Lowry's path for the opener.

The midfielder only had keeper Jonny Tuffey to beat and he calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to give his side a half-time lead.

The second goal came just 40 seconds into the second half, with McLaughlin again showing great awareness to play the former Linfield man in.

Lowry had more work to do this time and he cut inside Andrew Doyle superbly before finishing in style past Tuffey.

Winchester was the match-winner for the Sky Blues

Doherty made no mistake from the spot in the 71st minute, finding the corner with his penalty after Andrew Doyle fouled Maciulaitis.

The big striker, who only joined Coleraine this week from Annagh United, then showed superb footwork before making it four with a tidy finish.

At Carrick, Winchester's match-winning goal arrived in the 57th minute, with the midfielder staying alert to tap in from close range after the home side failed to clear from a goalmouth scramble.

The goal arrived soon after Chapman missed a good opportunity as he failed to get a clean connection at the back post and his sliding effort trickled wide.

Addis will face a suspension after his red card

It was soon after this that Addis was sent off but David Jeffrey's men were able to hang on to their lead and secure a victory which moves them up to fifth in the table.

In a tight first half, the visitors had the first real effort of the night in the 28th minute when Cathair Friel struck from close range, but it was well saved by Aaron Hogg.

The home side should have taken the lead a few minutes later when defender James Ferrin stooped to meet a corner but his downward header bounced up and over the crossbar.

Ballymena had a similar close-range chance on the stroke of half-time with a Friel cross finding Leroy Millar but he could not control his header and missed the target.