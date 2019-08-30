Linfield fan's diary: From Belfast to Baku - day three

The car salesman in Baku made the list of Ivan's top memories from his trip

Our long journey home gave us time to reflect on three surreal days and the entire European journey, which started in early July.

It's difficult to put into words how proud we feel following Thursday evening's game. To only go out on the away-goal rule demonstrates the immense achievement of all involved.

We feel privileged to have been there to witness such a momentous occasion in the history of our club. When arriving at the ground before kick-off, you could sense how important the game was to the home team.

The noisy and hostile home support celebrated their goals with passion, and the way in which the final whistle was received only highlighted the enormity of the fixture.

The players gave everything throughout the match, raising the profile not only of Linfield but of the Irish League as a whole.

For a matter of minutes following Linfield's goal, our dreams were still alive as a single goal would have put us through - mind you, it wasn't great for our blood pressure.

Ivan's view from inside the stadium

In addition to the game, our memories of Baku will live with us forever. The sights, the people and the car salesman who contributed to our once-in-a-lifetime experience.

It's just a shame that Linfield kit manager Gary Eccles won't get his hands on that Lamborghini which the Blues chairman promised he would buy him if we had gone through.

Phil, who was in our travelling party of three, summed the whole trip up by describing it as 'one of the best' - and he has visited 130 countries.

Normality will resume shortly, when it's back to the bread and butter of the Irish League at Solitude.

Hopefully a bunch of flowers and a fridge magnet for the better halves will help build up the brownie points for our next European adventure.