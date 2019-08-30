Kris Lindsay: 'Four by four' approach working well for Swifts boss

Lindsay took over at Dungannon early last season

Kris Lindsay has set Dungannon Swifts a new target for their next four games after they surpassed his expectations for their opening four league outings.

The Swifts have made an impressive start to the season, winning three and drawing one of their Irish Premiership matches so far.

They are second in the table, level on points with leaders Crusaders, who they play at Seaview on Saturday.

"It's been an excellent start but we won't get carried away," said Lindsay.

"If there were four games left in the season rather than gone it might be a different story, but we won't get ahead of ourselves.

"We set ourselves a target for the first four games and we have exceeded that, now we go again in the next four.

"That set of games is extremely difficult, with trips away to Crusaders and Coleraine, while we also have Cliftonville and Larne in that run."

Lindsay strengthened his squad further this week by signing experienced left-back Ross Redman from Crusaders and striker Sean Noble from Ards.

While insisting he is not looking too far ahead after his side's good start, the former Linfield defender did hint that he believes a top six finish could be a possibility for the Swifts.

"We know where we are at. For a club of this size our main aim has to be to stay in the Premiership," Lindsay added.

"But I've said all along that I didn't come here just to stay in the league - I want to see progression and at the minute that is happening.

"We have given ourselves a good platform and if we can keep this momentum going then we might just be able to nick into the top six.

"We will keep working hard with the young squad that we have. There is no fear with them, it is about confidence and momentum, and we have got both of those at the minute."

Saturday's match at Seaview will be the first time that Chris Hegarty and Jarlath O'Rourke have played against the Swifts since they left Stangmore Park for the Crues in the summer.

Stephen Baxter's men come into Saturday's match following a 2-2 draw at home to promoted side Larne last weekend, with David Cushley coming off the bench to hit a spectacular equaliser for the north Belfast side.