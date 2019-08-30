French Ligue 1
Metz0PSG2

PSG beat Metz in Ligue 1 game briefly stopped for homophobic banner

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (l) has scored three goals in two Ligue 1 games this season, matching last season's tally from 22 games

Paris St-Germain beat Metz in a Ligue 1 game briefly suspended because of a homophobic banner among home fans.

Angel di Maria had given PSG the lead with a penalty before the two-minute delay while the banner was removed.

It was the second French top flight game halted for that reason in three days, after a similar incident in Nice's match with Marseille.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headed in PSG's second goal from Marco Verratti's free-kick, his third goal in two games.

The French champions were without injured strikers Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani and Barcelona target Neymar.

They gave debuts to 17-year-old midfielder Adil Aouchiche and goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, a summer signing from Chelsea, who was preferred to Real Madrid target Alphonse Areola.

Line-ups

Metz

  • 16Oukidja
  • 18Centonze
  • 13Sunzu
  • 21Boye
  • 17Delaine
  • 19Maïga
  • 6FofanaBooked at 27minsSubstituted forAngbanat 59'minutes
  • 24CohadeSubstituted forGakpaat 70'minutes
  • 27BoulayaSubstituted forNianeat 82'minutes
  • 20Diallo
  • 11Nguette

Substitutes

  • 1Delecroix
  • 4N'Doram
  • 5Angban
  • 7Niane
  • 9Ambrose
  • 10Gakpa
  • 28Cabit

PSG

  • 30Bulka
  • 31Dagba
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 14Bernat
  • 33AouchicheSubstituted forParedesat 65'minutes
  • 27Gueye
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forKurzawaat 82'minutes
  • 19Sarabia
  • 17Choupo-MotingSubstituted forRodríguez Ruizat 90'minutes
  • 11Di María

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Paredes
  • 12Meunier
  • 16Areola
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 29Rodríguez Ruiz
  • 35Kouassi
Referee:
Frank Schneider

Match Stats

Home TeamMetzAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Metz 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Metz 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Victorien Angban (Metz).

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Jesé replaces Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Habib Diallo (Metz).

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.

Corner, Metz. Conceded by Marcin Bulka.

Attempt saved. Marvin Gakpa (Metz) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fabien Centonze.

Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).

Victorien Angban (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Metz. Ibrahima Niane replaces Farid Boulaya.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Marco Verratti.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by John Boye.

Attempt saved. Farid Boulaya (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).

Opa Nguette (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

Habib Diallo (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).

Fabien Centonze (Metz) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Habib Diallo (Metz).

Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).

Habib Diallo (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Metz. Marvin Gakpa replaces Renaud Cohade.

Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

Habib Maïga (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Habib Diallo.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alexandre Oukidja.

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marquinhos with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Adil Aouchiche.

Attempt missed. Farid Boulaya (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Adil Aouchiche (Paris Saint Germain).

Fabien Centonze (Metz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a cross following a set piece situation.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Friday 30th August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG430110289
2Rennes33005149
3Lyon32019186
4Lille32015236
5Nice32015416
6Angers320167-16
7Brest31203215
8Reims31112114
9Montpellier31112204
10Bordeaux31114404
11Nantes31113304
12Marseille311123-14
13Metz411246-24
14Saint-Étienne311135-24
15Toulouse311125-34
16Amiens310234-13
17Strasbourg302113-22
18Nîmes301237-41
19Monaco301228-61
20Dijon300315-40
View full French Ligue 1 table

