Match ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, RB Leipzig 3.
Timo Werner scores hat-trick in RB Leipzig win over Borussia Monchengladbach
Timo Werner scored his first Bundesliga hat-trick as RB Leipzig beat Borussia Monchengladbach for a third win.
The Germany international, who signed a new contract last weekend, opened the scoring as he placed the ball through the legs of keeper Yann Sommer.
His second was brilliant as he sped away from the entire Gladbach defence before slotting home.
Breel Embolo briefly gave the hosts hope before Werner clinched his hat-trick in injury time.
Leipzig have won all three opening league games under new boss Julian Nagelsmann with Werner scoring in each of them.
Line-ups
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 18Lainer
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 17WendtBooked at 81mins
- 8ZakariaBooked at 42mins
- 32NeuhausSubstituted forKramerat 77'minutes
- 19JohnsonSubstituted forRaffaelat 74'minutes
- 36EmboloBooked at 2mins
- 10ThuramSubstituted forBénesat 66'minutes
- 14Pléa
Substitutes
- 6Kramer
- 7Herrmann
- 11Raffael
- 15Beyer
- 16Traoré
- 21Sippel
- 22Bénes
- 24Jantschke
- 25Bensebaini
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 16Klostermann
- 6KonatéBooked at 68mins
- 4Orban
- 23HalstenbergSubstituted forMukieleat 83'minutes
- 7Sabitzer
- 27LaimerBooked at 18mins
- 44KamplSubstituted forDemmeat 70'minutes
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forHaidaraat 63'minutes
- 9Poulsen
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 8Haidara
- 13Ilsanker
- 17Lookman
- 18Nkunku
- 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 22Mukiele
- 26Ampadu
- 28Mvogo
- 31Demme
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, RB Leipzig 3.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, RB Leipzig 3. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1, RB Leipzig 2. Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by László Bénes with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig).
Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Attempt missed. Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raffael with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Willi Orban.
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Nordi Mukiele replaces Marcel Halstenberg.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig).
Booking
Oscar Wendt (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oscar Wendt (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Corner, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.
Attempt blocked. Raffael (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Christoph Kramer replaces Florian Neuhaus.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.
Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Raffael replaces Fabian Johnson.
Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Florian Neuhaus tries a through ball, but Alassane Pléa is caught offside.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Nico Elvedi.
Attempt blocked. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer with a cross following a corner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Oscar Wendt.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Diego Demme replaces Kevin Kampl.
Attempt missed. Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by László Bénes with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig).
Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.