Timo Werner scores hat-trick in RB Leipzig win over Borussia Monchengladbach

Werner's second goal followed a fine individual run to take him one on one with the keeper

Timo Werner scored his first Bundesliga hat-trick as RB Leipzig beat Borussia Monchengladbach for a third win.

The Germany international, who signed a new contract last weekend, opened the scoring as he placed the ball through the legs of keeper Yann Sommer.

His second was brilliant as he sped away from the entire Gladbach defence before slotting home.

Breel Embolo briefly gave the hosts hope before Werner clinched his hat-trick in injury time.

Leipzig have won all three opening league games under new boss Julian Nagelsmann with Werner scoring in each of them.