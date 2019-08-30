FA Cup: BBC to show Thatcham Town v Salisbury in first qualifying round

The 2020 FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on 23 May

The FA Cup first qualifying round tie between Thatcham Town and Salisbury will be shown live on the BBC.

The match takes place on 7 September (12:30 BST) and will be streamed on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer.

There are 232 teams taking part in the first qualifying round, four hurdles from the first round proper.

Thatcham play in the eighth-tier Southern League Division One South, while Salisbury play in the Southern League Premier Division South.

While Salisbury, who are managed by former Leicester and Birmingham forward Steve Claridge, are playing their first game in this season's competition, Thatcham are playing their second tie.

They beat Andover New Street 7-1 in the preliminary round.