Kyle Taylor: Forest Green Rovers sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan

Both of Kyle Taylor's two appearances for Bournemouth have come in the FA Cup

Forest Green Rovers have signed Bournemouth midfielder Kyle Taylor on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old came through the academy at the Premier League club and has made two appearances for the Cherries.

He could make his debut for the League Two side against Newport on Saturday.

"I'd say I'm a creative midfielder and Forest Green's style of play is pretty much perfectly suited to my game," he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

