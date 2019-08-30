Europa League draw: Man Utd, Arsenal, Wolves, Celtic & Rangers discover groups

Manchester United face a 6,000-mile round trip to play Astana in Kazakhstan in the Europa League.

The 2017 winners will also take on Partizan Belgrade and AJ Alkmaar, while Wolves - playing in Europe for the first time since 1980 - face Besiktas, Braga and Slovan Bratislava

Arsenal, who lost to Chelsea in last season's final, have drawn Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria.

Celtic will face Lazio, while Rangers are in a tough group with Porto.

Group stage draw in full:

Group A: Sevilla, Apoel Nicosia, Qarabag, F91 Dudelange

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, FC Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano

Group C: Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor

Group D: Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, Lask

Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, Cluj

Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria

Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers

Group H: CSKA, Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros

Group I: Wolsfburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, Olexandriya

Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger AC

Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Slovan Bratislava, Wolves

Group L: Manchester United, FC Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AJ Alkmaar

