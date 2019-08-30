Europa League draw: Man Utd, Arsenal, Wolves, Celtic & Rangers discover groups
- From the section European Football
Manchester United face a 6,000-mile round trip to play Astana in Kazakhstan in the Europa League.
The 2017 winners will also take on Partizan Belgrade and AJ Alkmaar, while Wolves - playing in Europe for the first time since 1980 - face Besiktas, Braga and Slovan Bratislava
Arsenal, who lost to Chelsea in last season's final, have drawn Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria.
Celtic will face Lazio, while Rangers are in a tough group with Porto.
Group stage draw in full:
Group A: Sevilla, Apoel Nicosia, Qarabag, F91 Dudelange
Group B: Dynamo Kiev, FC Copenhagen, Malmo, Lugano
Group C: Basel, Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor
Group D: Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, Lask
Group E: Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, Cluj
Group F: Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitoria
Group G: Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers
Group H: CSKA, Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencvaros
Group I: Wolsfburg, Gent, Saint-Etienne, Olexandriya
Group J: Roma, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Wolfsberger AC
Group K: Besiktas, Braga, Slovan Bratislava, Wolves
Group L: Manchester United, FC Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AJ Alkmaar
More to follow.