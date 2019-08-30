Jamie Proctor: Rotherham United loan striker to Scunthorpe United for the season

From the section

Jamie Proctor has scored five goals in 29 games at Rotherham United

Rotherham United have loaned striker Jamie Proctor to Scunthorpe United on a season-long deal.

The Preston-born 27-year-old, who has scored five goals in 29 games for the Millers, has featured five times for Rotherham this season.

Proctor started out at hometown club North End and lists Crawley, Fleetwood, Bolton, Swansea, Bradford and Carlisle among his former clubs.

He has scored 46 goals in 286 career appearances since his debut in 2009.

