Sean Scannell: Blackpool sign winger after Bradford City release

Sean Scannell's only goal for Bradford City came in their 3-0 win over Oldham on 17 August

Blackpool have signed Bradford City winger Sean Scannell.

The 28-year-old joins on a free transfer having left Valley Parade by mutual consent midway through a two-year contract with the club.

He played 18 games for the Bantams last season as his time was hampered with a stress fracture in his back, but did play six times this season.

Scannell has agreed a one-year contract with an option of another 12 months at Bloomfield Road.

"Sean is a player I've worked with before and he has plenty of experience at this level and above," Blackpool manager Simon Grayson told the club website.

"He can play in a number of attacking positions and is another exciting addition to the squad."

