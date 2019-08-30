Matt Phillips: West Bromwich Albion forward news new three-year contract

Matt Phillips
Matt Phillips helped West Brom reach the Championship play-off semi-finals last season

West Bromwich Albion forward Matt Phillips has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

The 28-year-old Scotland international has made 101 appearances since moving to The Hawthorns from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2016.

Phillips' new deal commits him to the club until the summer of 2022.

He has scored 14 goals during his time with the Baggies, his last being the winner in the opening day victory at Nottingham Forest on 3 August.

