Tennai Watson: Coventry City sign Reading defender on loan until January

Tennai Watson has yet to start a league game for Reading, but has been used as a substitute in the Championship on three occasions

Coventry City have signed Reading defender Tennai Watson on loan.

The 22-year-old has agreed to join the League One side until 2 January 2020 and should be eligible to play in Saturday's game at Oxford United.

Watson has played six times for the Royals since making his debut back in August 2016 and spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

He played 28 games for the Dons and was part of the side that knocked West Ham out in the FA Cup fourth round.

