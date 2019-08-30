Angola call-up under-17 star Zito Luvumba

Zito Luvumba is set to play for Angola at the Under-17 World Cup (Photo courtesy of Cosafa)

Angola's interim coach Pedro Goncalves has included teenage prodigy Zito Luvumba in his squad for World Cup qualifiers against The Gambia next week.

The 17-year-old is one of 24 players for the two games which sees a total of seven changes from the squad that competed at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June.

Luvumbo, who had a trial at Manchester United's academy in February, has been linked with several European clubs in recent months.

The bustling wing forward, who plays for local side Primeiro Agosto, is scheduled to play for Angola at the Under-17 World Cup in Brazil in October, where Goncalves will coach the team.

There is also a first call-up for Luanda-born Nurio Fortuna, who was brought up in Portugal, played junior football at Benfica and for Portugal at under-21 level and is now at Charleroi in Belgium.

The 24-year-old defender is joined by striker Fabio Abreu from Moreirense. The 25-year-old is Lisbon born but his parents from Angola.

Sporting Lisbon fullback Bruno Gaspar and former skipper Djalma Campos have been omitted.

Gaspar, who only changed his allegiance from Portugal to Angola months before the tournament in Egypt, has not played this season and has been the subject of a possible move to Greece as the closure of the transfer window approaches.

There is a return to the squad for defender Nandinho, who was a teenage debutant three years ago but not played since, and striker Va, recently moved from Petro Atletico to Pafos FC in Cyprus.

Veteran striker Mateus Galiano continues in the squad. He is now 35-years-old and made his debut for Palancas Negras 15 years ago.

They play the first leg of their tie in Banjul on Friday, September 6 with the return at Luanda's November 11 Stadium on Tuesdday, September 10.

Angola squad:

Goalkeepers: Ndulo (Desportivo Huila), Toni Cabaca (Primeiro Agosto), Landu (Bravos do Maquis)

Defenders: Bastos (Lazio, Italy), Dani Massunguna (Primeiro Agosto), Eddie Afonso (Petro Atletico), Isaac (Primeiro Agosto), Nandinho (Progresso Sambizanga), Nurio Fortuna (Charleroi, Belgium), Paizo (Primeiro Agosto), Wilson Gaspar (Petro Atletico)

Midfielders: Alem (Petro Atletico), Fredy (Antalyaspor, Turkey), Herenilson (Petro Atletico), Macaia (Primeiro Agosto), Show (Lille, France)

Forwards: Fabio Abreu (Moreirense, Portugal), Mabululu (Primeiro Agosto), Geraldo (Al Ahly, Egypt), Mateus Galiano (Boavista, Portugal), Va (Pafos, Cyprus), Wilson Eduardo (Sporting Braga, Portugal), Yano (Petro Atletico), Zito Luvumbo (Primeiro Agosto).