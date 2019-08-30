Tommy Wright: St Johnstone to sign defender after May deal

Stevie May, centre, joins St Johnstone for a second spell after a tough time at Aberdeen

St Johnstone still have "business to do" in before the transfer window closes on Monday despite finally securing the services of striker Stevie May, says manager Tommy Wright.

May, 26, has signed a two-year deal to return to the Scottish Premiership club after the deal initially fell through.

After the departure of Richard Foster to Ross County, Wright says his defence needs strengthened.

"We need a right-back and are well down the road to getting one," he said.

"We still need a backup left-back and we're looking at possibly one more. The next two or three days can be quite frantic, players become available who weren't two or three weeks ago."

Foster, who returned to Dingwall after a training-ground fallout with Wright, said his exit it was "probably best for us both".

Despite agreeing it was best for the right-back to move on, Wright says there is "no ill-feeling" towards the 34-year-old.

"I wish Richard all the best - he did extremely well for me," the St Johnstone boss said.

"But when something happens that I feel it's best for everybody that the player has to move on that's what has to happen."