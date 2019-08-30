Chris Smalling: Manchester United defender set for Roma loan move

From the section

Chris Smalling is yet to make an appearance this season

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has travelled to Italy to finalise a loan move to Serie A side Roma, says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Premier League club have reportedly agreed a season-long deal with Roma paying a fee of £2.7m.

Smalling joined United from Fulham in 2010 and signed a new contract at Old Trafford in December.

"This opportunity for Chris has come up in the last couple of days," said Solskjaer on Friday.

We've got six fit centre-backs. I couldn't promise him regular football."

