Bristol Rovers express 'strong disapproval' of fans' homophobic chants

Tuesday's Carabao Cup second-round tie was settled by Glenn Murray's late winner

Bristol Rovers have expressed their "strong disapproval" after some of their fans aimed homophobic chants at Brighton & Hove Albion fans on Tuesday.

The League One side lost 2-1 to the Premier League team in the Carabao Cup.

"Bristol Rovers have become aware of homophobic chanting targeted at the away end," a club statement said.

"As a club, we are strongly against these actions and are taking appropriate steps to tackle this issue so it does not happen again."

Rovers have also condemned separate "unsavoury chanting" aimed at their former player Matty Taylor, when he featured against his old side for Oxford United on Saturday.

Taylor left Rovers for their local rivals Bristol City in January 2017 and is now on loan with Oxford.

"Bristol Rovers is a family club, we take pride in our community and ability to offer a space where everyone, from every walk of life, can feel accepted," Rovers' statement added.

"We'd like to thank the vast majority of supporters who have, and continue to, represent the club in the manner we'd all expect."