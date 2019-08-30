Bournemouth: Artur Boruc attending Rangers-Legia Warsaw game 'not ideal'

Artur Boruc (wearing black) has played for Legia Warsaw, Celtic, Fiorentina, Southampton and Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says it is "not ideal" that goalkeeper Artur Boruc attended Legia Warsaw's Europa League defeat by Rangers in Glasgow on Thursday evening.

Former Celtic keeper Boruc, 39, was in the away end at Ibrox to support Legia, for whom he played from 1999 to 2005.

Bournemouth face Leicester in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium at 15:00 BST on Saturday.

"It's something I'll have to talk to Artur about it," said Howe.

"I only knew about it very late last night, so it's not really ideal."

Ex-Poland international Boruc has been an unused substitute for Bournemouth's three league games this season, when Aaron Ramsdale - named in the England Under-21 squad on Friday - has been preferred.

Mark Travers was in the Cherries' goal for the Carabao Cup second-round win over League Two side Forest Green Rovers on Wednesday, saving all three of the visitors' penalties in the shootout.

Rangers beat Legia 1-0 to secure a 1-0 aggregate win and qualify for the Europa League group stage.