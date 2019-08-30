Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Gerrard, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Manchester Utd, Liverpool

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic say Swedish fans entering the away end during their Europa League play-off second leg with AIK were the cause of trouble as supporters clashed with Swedish police. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock are looking at the option of bringing Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans in on loan, with the 32-year-old out of first team contention at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Defender Christopher Jullien is confident Celtic can progress to the knockout stages of the Europa League for the second successive year after reaching the group phase by beating AIK on Thursday. (Daily Record)

And Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard claims he will be 100% fit for Sunday clash with rivals Rangers, after cramping up against AIK. (Scottish Daily Mail)

After securing a place in the Europa League group stages, Rangers boss and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard wants to face Manchester United in the first phase of the competition. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts defender Craig Halkett says he is ready for a Scotland call-up, as national boss Steve Clarke considers adding another defender to his squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Belgium and Russia next week. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ahead of the Dundee derby, Dens Park midfielder Jamie Ness hopes his experience of making his full Rangers debut against rivals Celtic will help him face table-topping Dundee United. (Scottish Daily Mail - print edition).