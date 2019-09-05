European Championship Qualifying - Group I
Scotland19:45Russia
Venue: Hampden Park

Scotland v Russia: Hosts facing must-win task

Will Oliver McBurnie or Steven Naismith lead the Scotland attack at Hampden?
Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v Russia
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Manager Steve Clarke may not admit it but the visit of Russia to Hampden is a game Scotland must win to have any chance of getting back into the mix for Euro 2020 qualification.

Last year's World Cup hosts sit second and are three points better off than Scotland after four matches in Group I.

Russia, chasing a place at a fifth successive European Championship finals, have won three in a row without conceding since their opening-day loss away to leaders Belgium, while Scotland are playing catch-up after their damaging defeat in Kazakhstan on the same day.

The Fifa rankings have Russia in joint 46th spot, just one place in front of Scotland, while the nations last met on the road to Euro 96 with both matches drawn and both teams going on to qualify. With Belgium around, such a scenario is highly unlikely to repeat itself.

Team news

Manager Steve Clarke has an abundance of midfield talent to chose from but his options in defence and up front are thinner. Stephen O'Donnell is the only recognised right-back in the squad and a spate of injuries to central defenders could mean a first appearance for Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, who has been waiting for a cap since his first call-up in March 2016.

Centre forwards Steven Naismith - who sat out Scotland's final training session on Thursday - and Oliver McBurnie have not had much game time at their clubs this season. So could Clarke adopt a strategy without an out-and-out number nine?

Aleksei Miranchuk is missing from the Russian midfield through injury but the visitors still pose plenty of menace in attack through Monaco playmaker Aleksandr Golovin, Valencia winger Denis Cheryshev and captain Artem Dzyuba, the towering Zenit St Petersburg striker.

My Scotland XI

What the managers said

Scotland manager Steve Clarke: "It's about time that we as a nation, rather than being on the receiving end, are dishing out a result that's deemed an upset. Hopefully Friday night can be the case."

Russia coach Stanislas Cherchesov: "We understand this is not a regular game. Looking at the table, you could say this match is for six points rather than three."

'We have beaten better teams than Russia at home'

Kenny Miller, 18 goals in 69 games for Scotland

It's big that Steven Naismith, Robert Snodgrass and Charlie Mulgrew are back, that's good experience and they will be driven to succeed. It could be their last chance to reach a major tournament. I believe in this group of players. Yes, there are positions where we are still searching for the right combinations, but these players can and should be achieving more.

We need a win. We have beaten better teams than Russia at home. If we perform and take our chances, I think we can get the right result.

Group I

Match stats

  • Scotland and Russia have met twice previously, drawing both games in November 1994 and March 1995 in qualifying for Euro 1996
  • Current Russia coach Stanislav Chercehsov was in goal the last time Russia played at Hampden, conceding the opening goal to Scott Booth
  • Since losing 2-0 to England in November 1999, Scotland have lost just three of their 21 home European Championship qualifying matches (W15 D3 L3), scoring at least once in all 21 games
  • Russia lost 3-1 in their first qualifier for Euro 2020 against Belgium - since then, they've won three in a row by an aggregate score of 14-0
  • No player has been involved in more goals in Euro 2020 qualifying than Russia's Artem Dzyuba (5 goals, 2 assists), scoring more goals (five) than Scotland have managed so far as a team (four)
  • Scotland have won their last five home competitive matches - they last had a longer run between August 1995 and October 1998 under Craig Brown (10 wins in a row)

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 6th September 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland440072512
2Germany3300132119
3Netherlands21016333
4Belarus400419-80
5Estonia3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark4220155108
3Switzerland31206425
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar4004012-120

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary43016429
2Slovakia32017256
3Croatia32015416
4Wales310223-13
5Azerbaijan3003310-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55001331015
2Sweden5311127510
3Norway522110738
4Romania521212757
5Malta5104212-103
6Faroe Islands5005316-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel52219818
3Austria42027616
4North Macedonia512268-25
5Slovenia41217345
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France430112399
2Turkey43019279
3Iceland43015509
4Albania42025326
5Moldova4103210-83
6Andorra4004010-100

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium44001111012
2Russia4301153129
3Kazakhstan42027706
4Scotland420247-36
5Cyprus41036513
6San Marino4004020-200

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy55001621415
2Finland540172512
3Bos-Herze521210737
4Armenia520389-16
5Greece511369-34
6Liechtenstein5005018-180
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

