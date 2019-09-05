Scotland v Russia: Hosts facing must-win task

Will Oliver McBurnie (left) or Steven Naismith lead the Scotland attack at Hampden?

Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v Russia Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Manager Steve Clarke may not admit it but the visit of Russia to Hampden is a game Scotland must win to have any chance of getting back into the mix for Euro 2020 qualification.

Last year's World Cup hosts sit second and are three points better off than Scotland after four matches in Group I.

Russia, chasing a place at a fifth successive European Championship finals, have won three in a row without conceding since their opening-day loss away to leaders Belgium, while Scotland are playing catch-up after their damaging defeat in Kazakhstan on the same day.

The Fifa rankings have Russia in joint 46th spot, just one place in front of Scotland, while the nations last met on the road to Euro 96 with both matches drawn and both teams going on to qualify. With Belgium around, such a scenario is highly unlikely to repeat itself.

Team news

Manager Steve Clarke has an abundance of midfield talent to chose from but his options in defence and up front are thinner. Stephen O'Donnell is the only recognised right-back in the squad and a spate of injuries to central defenders could mean a first appearance for Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, who has been waiting for a cap since his first call-up in March 2016.

Centre forwards Steven Naismith - who sat out Scotland's final training session on Thursday - and Oliver McBurnie have not had much game time at their clubs this season. So could Clarke adopt a strategy without an out-and-out number nine?

Aleksei Miranchuk is missing from the Russian midfield through injury but the visitors still pose plenty of menace in attack through Monaco playmaker Aleksandr Golovin, Valencia winger Denis Cheryshev and captain Artem Dzyuba, the towering Zenit St Petersburg striker.

What the managers said

Scotland manager Steve Clarke: "It's about time that we as a nation, rather than being on the receiving end, are dishing out a result that's deemed an upset. Hopefully Friday night can be the case."

Russia coach Stanislas Cherchesov: "We understand this is not a regular game. Looking at the table, you could say this match is for six points rather than three."

'We have beaten better teams than Russia at home'

Kenny Miller, 18 goals in 69 games for Scotland

It's big that Steven Naismith, Robert Snodgrass and Charlie Mulgrew are back, that's good experience and they will be driven to succeed. It could be their last chance to reach a major tournament. I believe in this group of players. Yes, there are positions where we are still searching for the right combinations, but these players can and should be achieving more.

We need a win. We have beaten better teams than Russia at home. If we perform and take our chances, I think we can get the right result.

Match stats