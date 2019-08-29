Charlie Daniels: Bournemouth full-back out for rest of season with knee injury

Daniels, who joined from Leyton Orient in 2011, played for Bournemouth when they were in League One

Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels will have surgery on a knee injury and be out for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old full-back was stretchered off in the 37th minute of Sunday's defeat to Manchester City and scans have confirmed a dislocated right patella.

Daniels only returned from four months out with a dislocated left kneecap on 17 August.

"I've come back once and I'll come back again," the Englishman said.

"Thank you to everyone who has been in touch over the past few days."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said: "We are devastated for Charlie, who had worked so hard to come back from his previous knee injury on his left knee in the second half of last season.

"Our worst fears were confirmed following scans this week.

"Charlie is a big character around this club, he has been a huge part of our journey and our rise through the leagues and he will continue to be just as important while undergoing his recovery."