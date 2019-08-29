Celtic fans & Swedish police clash in Stockholm
-
- From the section Celtic
Celtic supporters and Swedish police clashed in Stockholm during the Scottish Premiership side's Europa League play-off tie with AIK.
Pictures from the Friends Arena showed officers using batons on the travelling fans, and flares were also lit in that section of the ground before kick-off.
The Scottish champions led 2-1 at half-time of the second leg, having won 2-0 in Glasgow last Thursday.
Should they advance, they will earn a place in the group stage.