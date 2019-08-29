Theo Robinson: Southend United striker joins Colchester United on loan

Theo Robinson has been limited to four games this season for the League One Shrimps

Southend United have loaned striker Theo Robinson to fellow Essex side Colchester United on a five-month deal which expires in January 2020.

The 30-year-old has played four games for the League One club this season, and played 104 games in total since moving to Roots Hall in January 2017.

Robinson scored seven goals in 16 appearances on loan at Colchester's League Two rivals Swindon last season.

He has netted 106 times in 443 career outings for 12 clubs.

Subject to clearance and paperwork, the former Derby, Doncaster and Huddersfield player could be involved in Saturday's game at Oldham Athletic.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.