Ali Al-Habsi: West Brom sign veteran goalkeeper on deal until end of the season

Ali Al-Habsi's last appearance in English football came for Reading in their Championship play-off final defeat by Huddersfield in May 2017

West Bromwich Albion have signed veteran goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi on a deal until the end of the season.

The 37-year-old Oman international has previously had spells in England with Bolton, Wigan and Reading.

He has spent the past two seasons playing in Saudi Arabia for Al Hilal.

"I've spent 12 years in English football and when the chance to come here and finish my career in England in a nice way came around, I had no doubts," he told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.