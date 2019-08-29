Samir Carruthers: Cambridge United sign midfielder after Sheffield United release

Samir Carruthers made 10 league appearances while on loan at Oxford last season

Cambridge United have signed midfielder Samir Carruthers on a one-year contract following his departure from Sheffield United.

The 26-year old former Republic of Ireland youth international trained with Cambridge during pre-season.

Carruthers was previously at the League Two club's centre of excellence as a youngster, before spells at Arsenal, Aston Villa and Milton Keynes Dons.

"I went on tour with the boys and settled in really well," he said.

"I have history with this club and it's near to my family as well.

"Since coming in I have really taken to it and enjoyed being here, so it seemed the perfect fit to get my career back on track and play some football."

