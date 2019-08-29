Steven Pressley: Carlisle United boss frustrated after Josh Galloway joins Leeds

Steven Pressley has been Carlisle boss since January 2019

Carlisle United boss Steven Pressley has expressed his frustration at losing academy players to bigger clubs, after Josh Galloway moved to Leeds United.

Galloway, 17, joined the Championship club on scholarship terms for an undisclosed fee after rejecting a deal, without making a first-team appearance.

He follows ex-Cumbrians teammate Liam McCarron in moving to Elland Road.

"The system has created a situation where young players don't need to earn a contract," Pressley said.

He told BBC Radio Cumbria: "The club are under pressure to give them contracts, whereas in my day you had to earn the right to a contract.

"Now if we don't protect a young player who has a couple of games within a week, we're in danger of losing them."

The Cumbrians have managed to tie academy talents such as Jarrad Branthwaite and Taylor Charters to new contracts.

However, the loss of two highly-rated prospects still rankles.

"It's something that disappoints me," he said. "Although I want to promote our young players within the club, we have to keep our young players.

"We need to develop a situation where our supporters are seeing them for long periods but at this moment, with McCarron and Josh, we're not seeing the development of the player."