Steve Cooper: Swansea City excited by Leeds United challenge

Steve Cooper's fist-pump celebration has quickly become a familiar sight at Swansea City

Steve Cooper's Swansea City face their biggest test yet as they head to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday.

The Championship's top two put their unbeaten records on the line in what is arguably the game of the season so far in the second tier.

Cooper acknowledges it is a contest to relish, even if there are 40 league fixtures to come after this weekend.

"It's a game to be excited about - it's what it's all about," he said.

"We love playing at home and the fans getting behind us, but equally we're going to look forward to going away to these stadiums and having crowds against us.

"If you can't be excited about this, what is there to be excited about?"

Leeds and Swansea have 13 points apiece after five Championship games, with the Yorkshire club leading the way on goal difference.

Marcelo Bielsa's team are top of the division, and having missed out on promotion last season they began this campaign as favourites to go up.

But few anticipated that Swansea would begin 2019-20 so impressively following the summer exits of their two key attacking players, Dan James and Oli McBurnie.

Yet Cooper has made a spectacular start in his first club job having taken the reins from Graham Potter.

Swansea's demolition of Cambridge on Wednesday was their sixth win in seven games under Cooper, who is making his new job look easy right now.

"We've had to work hard for the positives so far - we've had to show resilience," the head coach insists.

"We prepared properly for Cambridge, we treated it very seriously and you could see that in the performance.

"We'll treat Saturday exactly the same. You just have to be ready and focus on yourself whether you're playing Leeds away or anyone else."

Swansea were interested in Eddie Nketiah before he joined Leeds, where he has scored three goals in four appearances

Cooper says he has not yet seen enough of this season's second tier to say whether Leeds are the division's standout side.

"The Championship is one of the most unpredictable leagues in world football," he points out.

"I watched Leeds a lot last year through my previous job. They've got their aims and ambitions, but I'm just focused on what I'm doing here."

One Leeds player Cooper knows well is England Under-21s striker Eddie Nketiah, who he worked with during his time at the Football Association.

Swansea were one of a number of clubs interested in taking Nketiah on loan this summer.

"He's a good player Eddie, but he plays for Leeds," Cooper said.

"I'll just be focused on Borja and Sam (Surridge) who are our strikers. We're really pleased with them."