Uefa Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze and Virgil van Dijk win awards

England's Lucy Bronze has been named the Uefa Women's Player of the Year, while Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk took the men's award.

Defender Bronze beat Lyon team-mates Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry to the award.

She is the first English winner of the honour, voted for by top coaches in the women's game and journalists.

Defender Van Dijk helped Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final in Madrid in June.

More to follow.