Euro 2020: Man City's Aymeric Laporte in France squad for qualifiers

Aymeric Laporte has played 67 times for Manchester City

Uncapped Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is in the France squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania and Andorra.

Laporte, 25, received his last France call-up for a friendly defeat by Spain in March 2017, but did not play.

He arrived at City from Athletic Bilbao for £57m in January 2018, extending his deal to 2025 in February.

France play Albania in Paris on 7 September and Andorra away on 10 September.