Eddie Nketiah: Leeds United's on-loan Arsenal striker grateful to 'mentor' Ian Wright

Eddie Nketiah (front) came on to score the winner on his league debut for Leeds against Brentford

Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah has said that getting advice from Arsenal legend Ian Wright is "a dream come true".

The 20-year-old joined the Championship side on a season-long loan from the Gunners earlier this month.

Wright, who scored 185 goals for Arsenal, was in the stands to see Nketiah score the winner at Elland Road in the 1-0 win over Brentford.

"Ian's a massive help and nice to have around," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I did some promotion shoots with him and we got really close. He's taken a real liking to me and it's a dream come true because as a kid I've always looked up to him and watched his clips.

"For him to be taking such an active role in supporting and coming to watch the games is great because he gives me lots of advice, like a mentor.

"I just try to learn everything I can from him because he had such a great career.

"He's a really nice guy and easy person to talk to. He makes life easier for me."

Nketiah has scored three goals in four appearances for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

The England Under-21 international was wanted by a number of clubs prior to joining the Whites and credited the club's fans for deciding to make the move to Yorkshire.

"The fans are crazy. They're great and they've taken to me so quickly and even before I joined they were giving me so much support on social media," he added.

"I did my research about the club and heard about how the fans turned out. I'm excited to keep playing in front of them and give my all."