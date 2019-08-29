Junior Brown: Scunthorpe United sign Coventry City full-back on loan

Junior Brown made 23 appearances for Coventry City last season

Scunthorpe United have signed Coventry City left-back Junior Brown on loan until January.

The 30-year-old, who played under Iron boss Paul Hurst during his time at Shrewsbury, has not featured for the Sky Blues this season.

Brown started his career with Crewe and has also had spells with Fleetwood, Tranmere, Oxford and Mansfield.

He could make his debut for the League Two strugglers against Carlisle on Saturday.

