George Cooper: Plymouth Argyle sign Peterborough midfielder on loan

George Cooper made 29 appearances for Peterborough in all competitions last season

Plymouth Argyle have signed Peterborough United midfielder George Cooper on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old former Crewe Alexandra trainee is yet to feature for Peterborough this term.

He has been with the Posh since arriving on a three-and-a-half-year contract in January 2018.

Argyle have won three and drawn one of their opening five League Two games to sit second in the table as they bid for an immediate return to the third tier.

