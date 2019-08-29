Callum Connolly: Everton midfielder joins Lincoln on season-long loan

Callum Connolly has made one Premier League appearance for Everton

Lincoln City have signed midfielder Callum Connolly on a season-long loan from Everton.

The deal was completed the morning after the two clubs met in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Former England youth international Connolly, 21, did not play in the game at Sincil Bank, which Everton won 4-2.

But he has first-team experience, having had loan spells at Bolton and Wigan last season and previously been on loan at Barnsley and Ipswich.

He told the Imps' website: "There have been a few people at Everton who have recommended Lincoln to me as a great club and hopefully it can be as good as the reviews I've received."

